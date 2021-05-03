NeuLion (TSE:NLN) Trading 0.9% Higher

NeuLion, Inc. (TSE:NLN) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.08. 3,382,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,358% from the average session volume of 231,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.08.

About NeuLion (TSE:NLN)

NeuLion, Inc provides enterprise digital video solutions in the United States and internationally. Its flagship solution, the NeuLion Digital Platform, is a proprietary cloud-based turnkey solution that enables the delivery and monetization of digital video content. The NeuLion Digital Platform provides content owners and rights holders with an end-to-end turnkey video distribution platform that enables them to ingest, encode, manage, deliver, monetize, and analyze the performance of their live and on-demand digital video content.

