New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 123,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 34,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $169,648.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,344.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 590,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,685 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.88. 5,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,699. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 38.80 and a quick ratio of 38.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.10.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

