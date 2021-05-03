New Mountain Finance (NMFC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.61 million. On average, analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,313.69 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

