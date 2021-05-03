New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.29 and last traded at $61.47. 2,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 803,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. Oppenheimer lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. On average, analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,894 shares of company stock worth $4,087,405. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

