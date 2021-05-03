New Residential Investment (NRZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect New Residential Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.