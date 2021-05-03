New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after buying an additional 49,481 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

NYSE:INGR opened at $93.41 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $94.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.90.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

