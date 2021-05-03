New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,834 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $58.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

