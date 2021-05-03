New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 24,500 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Mattel worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,146.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAT. Citigroup raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

