New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $248.74 on Monday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $165.91 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.