Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the March 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newater Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Newater Technology worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEWA remained flat at $$3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,708. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. Newater Technology has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube Nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

