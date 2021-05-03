News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,022,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1,570.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 271,420 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of News by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 732,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 236,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2,822.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 107,681 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of News by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,346,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,692,000 after buying an additional 105,680 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 115,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

