NextDAO Reaches Market Cap of $5.96 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $574,641.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00064399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00068947 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.00276911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.51 or 0.00188502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,969,849,135 coins and its circulating supply is 1,929,617,026 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

