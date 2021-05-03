NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.09 Billion

Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post $11.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.20 billion. NIKE posted sales of $6.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $43.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.11 billion to $43.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $48.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.93 billion to $50.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. HSBC increased their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

NKE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.03. 4,895,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,459,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.38 and its 200-day moving average is $135.89. The company has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

