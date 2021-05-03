Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 28,831 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,831 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Textron worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,146 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after buying an additional 579,819 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,205,000 after buying an additional 501,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Textron by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 254,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after buying an additional 163,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $64.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

