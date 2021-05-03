Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $192,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,086,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $137.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.62. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $142.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

