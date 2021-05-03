Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,738,000 after purchasing an additional 546,992 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,257 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,868,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,700,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,260,000 after acquiring an additional 466,897 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

YUMC opened at $62.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.48. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.