Noir (NOR) Price Reaches $0.0362

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $741,694.52 and $1,392.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noir has traded up 77.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Noir Coin Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,470,488 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

