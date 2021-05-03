Noku Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,767.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Noku has a total market cap of $6.69 million and $5,767.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Noku has traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.83 or 0.00890856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,701.34 or 0.09923304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00099487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00046742 BTC.

About Noku

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

