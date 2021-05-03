Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NHYDY opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 183.33%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

