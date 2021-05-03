Northcoast Research Weighs in on Owens Corning’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the construction company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

NYSE:OC opened at $96.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $98.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.14.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

