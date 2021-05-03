Northcoast Research Weighs in on Owens Corning’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the construction company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

NYSE:OC opened at $96.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $98.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.14.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit