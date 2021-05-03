Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

Shares of NOC opened at $354.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.57 and a 200-day moving average of $307.89. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $356.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

