Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $375.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northrop Grumman ended first-quarter of 2021 on an encouraging note, with both earnings and revenues exceeding their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. As a major U.S. defense contractor, Northrop Grumman enjoys a strong position in the Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Its product line is well positioned in high priority categories, which enables it to clinch notable contracts from the Pentagon. However, a comparative analysis of its historical EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause concern for investors. It fears that continued spread of COVID-19 might cause extended disruption in its supply chain. Economic tensions and changes in international trade policies, including higher tariffs on imported goods might hurt the stock. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

NOC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.08.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $355.49. 1,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.89. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $356.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

