Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $409.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $350.00 to $409.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.50.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC opened at $354.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.57 and its 200-day moving average is $307.89. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $356.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.