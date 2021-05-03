NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for NovoCure in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $204.10 on Monday. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $220.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average of $153.26. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.27 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth $589,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth $1,192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth $240,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

