Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Short Interest Update

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,340,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the March 31st total of 28,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUAN stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 531.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUAN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.