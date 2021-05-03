Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NAD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 474,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,427. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $15.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 879,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

