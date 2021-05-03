Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NAD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 474,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,427. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $15.47.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
