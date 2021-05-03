Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 175,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,290. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

