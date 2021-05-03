NVE (NVEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NVE stock opened at $76.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $369.87 million, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.18. NVE has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

