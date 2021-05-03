Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,160,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 8,840,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

OSH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,288,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,677,839 shares of company stock worth $417,394,797 over the last three months. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

