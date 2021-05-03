Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Oasis Petroleum to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $77.62 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $78.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OAS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

