Oddo Bhf Lowers Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) to Neutral

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was downgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

VOPKY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Vopak from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of Royal Vopak stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.40. Royal Vopak has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $58.52.

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters.

