OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.31% of OFS Capital worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 95,840 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OFS Capital by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in OFS Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OFS opened at $8.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. OFS Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OFS. TheStreet upgraded OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

