Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the March 31st total of 77,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OVBC traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $23.17. 1,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,249. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

