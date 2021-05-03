Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.71.

OLN stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 701.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

