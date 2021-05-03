Olink Holding AB (publ)’s (NASDAQ:OLK) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Olink Holding AB (publ)’s (NASDAQ:OLK) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 4th. Olink Holding AB (publ) had issued 17,647,058 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $352,941,160 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

OLK stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

