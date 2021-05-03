Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $145.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.16 and a 200 day moving average of $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 166.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Omnicell by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.