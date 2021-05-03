ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.04.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.