One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post sales of $13.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $13.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $57.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.40 million to $58.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.80 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $66.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSS shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. 1,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.54 million, a PE ratio of 137.53 and a beta of 2.10.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

