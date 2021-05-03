OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $152,000 Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 700,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 135,165 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 143,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,648,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.1356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

