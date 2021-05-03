OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,684,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

