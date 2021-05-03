OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,252 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREX. Loop Capital began coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $107.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $110.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.17.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

