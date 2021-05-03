ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 24,796.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

NYSE:OKE opened at $52.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

