Oppenheimer Weighs in on DexCom, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DexCom in a report issued on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $449.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DXCM. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $386.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.99. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.86, for a total value of $664,390.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,192 shares of company stock worth $12,681,786 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

