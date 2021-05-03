Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Cut by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NYSE ORCL opened at $76.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

