Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,629 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.72. 197,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,485,403. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $221.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

