Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.12

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.12 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 20500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The firm has a market cap of C$38.13 million and a PE ratio of -14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.92.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

