Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Orca Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG traded up $1.93 on Monday, hitting $173.17. 3,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,111. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $176.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

