Orca Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 116,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $612,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 743,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 516,704 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,835. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35.

