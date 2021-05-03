Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 100 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN opened at $165.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.99 and a 200-day moving average of $140.53. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

