Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Century Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCS opened at $73.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

